Birmingham City confirms Menzi Mazwi’s first Warriors call-up

Birmingham City have confirmed the availability of Menzi Mazwi for the 2025 COSAFA Cup.

Mazwi, a member of Birmingham City’s U21 squad, has been selected for the Warriors team that will compete in the tournament, which begins on 4 June in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

The 19-year-old, who previously represented Wales at junior levels, is receiving his first call-up to the Warriors.

Birmingham City confirmed the call-up in a statement on their website, congratulating Mazwi on this achievement.

“Menzi Mazwi has been called up to represent Zimbabwe in a tournament in South Africa next month,” the club stated.

“The Birmingham City Academy star has been selected in the Zimbabwe national team squad to face Mauritius, South Africa and Mozambique in Group A of the Council Of Southern Africa Football Associations’ Cup.

“The 19-year-old previously represented Wales up to Under-19s level, but has now switched international allegiances to link-up with the Warriors for the first time.

“The group stages of the competition, which will be hosted in South Africa, run until Wednesday 11 June, with the semi-finals following for the winners of each group.

“Congratulations and good luck, Menzi!”