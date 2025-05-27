Micheal Nees omits regular players from Warriors squad for Burkina Faso, Niger games

Warriors coach Michael Nees has announced his squad for the international friendlies against Burkina Faso and Niger on June 6 and 10, respectively.

The games will be played in Morocco, with the venue to be announced soon.

The squad is dominated by fringe players, with Nees opting to rest regular players such as Andy Rinomhota, Marshall Munetsi, Tivonge Rushesha, and Knowledge Musona.

Marvelous Nakamba has also been omitted from the squad despite returning to full fitness, having missed previous Warriors games due to injuries.

Goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze and German-based midfielder Jonah Fabisch have returned to the squad after being included in the team.

Tinotenda Kadewere and Bill Antonio, who both missed previous games due to injuries, have also been selected.

There is a first national team call-up for Sheffield Wednesday youngster Sean Fusire.

The 19-year-old was born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents and has chosen to represent Zimbabwe.

GOALKEEPERS:

Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Elvis Chipezeze (Magesi), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford)

DEFENDERS:

Teenage Hadebe (Cincinnati), Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa SC), Munashe Garananga (FC Copenhagen), Isheanesu Mauchio (Simba Bhora), Peter Muduhwa (Scottland), Godknows Murwira (Scottland), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos)

MIDFIELDERS:

Mthokozisi Msebe (Scottland), Khama Billiat (Scottland), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum), Jonah Fabisch (FC Aue), Donald Mudadi (Simba Bhora), Sean Fusire (Sheffield Wednesday), Daniel Msendami (Marumo Gallants), Bill Antonio (K.V. Mechelen).

FORWARDS:

Prince Dube (Young Africans), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Walter Musona (Scottland), Tawanda Macheke (TelOne FC), Tino Kadewere (Nantes).