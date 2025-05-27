Sean Fusire, the latest UK-born player to represent Zimbabwe

Sean Fusire will become the latest UK-born player to represent Zimbabwe following his inclusion in the Warriors squad.

Fusire received his first call-up to the national team for two friendlies in Morocco against Burkina Faso and Niger on June 6 and 10, respectively.

The call-up follows the 19-year-old’s engagement with ZIFA president Nqobile Magwizi and Warriors coach Michael Nees during their UK tour last month.

His international commitment to Zimbabwe was confirmed by Marshall Gore, chairperson of the Zimbabwe Football Association’s global and diaspora committee, who met with Fusire and his father in London to facilitate his passport application.

The midfielder joins players like Andy Rinomhota, Tendayi Darikwa, Marley Tavaziva, Alec Mudimu, and Tawanda Chirewa, among others, who were born in the UK but switched allegiance to represent Zimbabwe.

Known for his tenacity, vision, and work rate, Fusire joined the Sheffield Wednesday academy at the age of nine and progressed through the ranks to sign his first professional contract in December 2022.

He made his senior debut in the Emirates FA Cup against Fleetwood in February 2023 and has since made four additional appearances, all in the Carabao Cup.

Fusire signed a new contract with Sheffield Wednesday in January this year before being loaned to Carlisle United.

At Carlisle, he made 14 appearances, starting in the final seven matches under managers Mike Williamson and Mark Hughes, where he impressed with his performances despite the team’s survival battle.

However, his loan spell was challenging initially, as he struggled to secure regular playing time and suffered a minor injury during a 2-1 defeat to Chesterfield.

Fusire has never represented England at any level, and his inclusion in the Warriors squad marks his first national call-up.