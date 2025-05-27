Zimbabwe squad for COSAFA Cup named, caretaker coach confirmed

The Zimbabwe squad for the COSAFA Cup has been announced.

National U20 coach Simon Marange will take charge, as head coach Michael Nees will be in Morocco with the senior team for two friendlies against Burkina Faso and Niger on June 6 and 10, 2025.

The COSAFA Cup will take place from June 4–15, 2025, in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

Zimbabwe is in Group A alongside hosts South Africa, Mauritius, and Mozambique.

They will open their campaign on June 4 against Mauritius.

Here is the squad:

GOALKEEPERS:

Martin Mapisa (MWOS)

Joseph Kaunda (Manica Diamonds)

Tatenda Chikohwero (Ngezi Platinum).

DEFENDERS:

Tashinga Mashonganyika (Ngezi Platinum)

Allan Chapinduka (TelOne FC)

Simbarashe Takaedza (TelOne FC)

Andrew Mbeta (Highlanders) – Captain

Arter Kaseke (Ngezi Platinum)

Kurainashe Musanhi (Crystal Palace).

MIDFIELDERS:

Prosper Padera (SJK Seinajoki, Finland)

Menzi Mazwi (Birmingham City, England)

Vusa Ngwenya (Dynamos)

Junior Makunike (Simba Bhora)

Nisbert Muzenda (Ngezi Platinum)

Prince Ndlovu (Highlanders)

Kennedy Mupomba (Chelmsford FC, England)

Calvin Chigara (TelOne FC).

FORWARDS:

Tinotenda Meke (Simba Bhora)

Mafios Chiweta (Highlanders)

Tanaka Munemo (Ngezi Platinum)

Thando Ngwenya (FC Platinum)

Tanaka Cherera (Bury FC, England)

Denzel Mapuwa (Green Fuel).

TECHNICAL TEAM:

Head Coach: Simon Marange

Assistant: Joel Lupahla

Goalkeeper Coach: Chenjerai Dube

Fitness Coach: Jimmy Tigere

Analyst: Tatenda Munyaradzi

Doctor: Nyasha Banga

Physiotherapist: Anotidaishe Dube