Dynamos announce ticket prices for Battle of Zim against Highlanders

Dynamos have decided not to raise gate charges for their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 14 clash against Highlanders.

The Glamour Boys will host the match at Rufaro Stadium in Harare on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 2:00 PM CAT.

According to a post on the club’s social media pages, the lowest ticket price is set at $3 for the rest of the ground, while upper grandstand tickets cost $5.

VIP tickets are priced at $20, and VVIP access is strictly by invitation.

Meanwhile, Dynamos have struggled for form this season, currently sitting in the relegation zone.

The team’s poor performance has drawn continuous criticism from fans, with some calling for a boycott of all home games in protest against the club’s board.

In response, the Harare giants seems to have maintained the lowest ticket price at $3 to counter boycott threats.