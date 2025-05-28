Knowledge Musona begins contract negotiations with his club

Knowledge Musona has begun contract negotiations with his club, Al-Okhdood, following the team’s survival from relegation in the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Okhdood secured their place in the league on the final matchday of the season on Monday, defeating Al-Khaleej 3-2, with Musona contributing an assist.

Following the conclusion of the season, the Zimbabwe international has shifted his focus to contract negotiations.

As a result, he has been excluded from the Warriors squad for the upcoming friendlies against Burkina Faso and Niger on June 6 and 10, respectively.

Zimbabwe national team coach Michael Nees revealed details about Musona’s contract negotiations on Tuesday during the squad announcement.

The coach stated: “Knowledge Musona’s team escaped relegation on Monday, and contract negotiations are now underway. We cannot interfere in those matters.”

Musona joined Al-Okhdood in July 2024 on a free transfer after leaving Al-Riyadh.