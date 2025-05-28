Michael Nees names stand-in captains for two National Team squads for June matches

Warriors coach Michael Nees has appointed stand-in captains for the two national teams for their upcoming matches in June.

The A-team, primarily composed of fringe players, will compete in two international friendlies against Burkina Faso and Niger on June 6 and 10, respectively.

Captain Marvelous Nakamba and his deputy, Marshall Munetsi, were not selected for the Warriors squad for these matches. Long-serving defender Teenage Hadebe will captain the side.

The B-team, consisting mainly of U20 players, will participate in the 2025 COSAFA Cup tournament in Bloemfontein, South Africa, starting June 4.

Highlanders defender Andrew Mbeba will captain the B-team, with goalkeeper Martin Mapisa as his deputy.

The B-team will be coached by U20 coach Simon Marange, assisted by Simba Bhora coach Joel Luphahla.

Michael Nees, along with his assistant Takesure Chiragwi, will lead the A-team in Morocco.