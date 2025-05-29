FIFA imposes transfer ban on Dynamos

FIFA has imposed a transfer ban on Dynamos for failing to pay outstanding salaries to their former players.

The Glamour Boys currently owe their former Ghanaian players—winger Emmanuel Paga and midfielder Frederick Ansah Botchway—US$8,500 and US$10,000, respectively, plus 5% interest.

Both players have since left DeMbare, with Paga now playing for Manica Diamonds and Botchway at Scottland FC.

The transfer ban, which will span at least three international transfer windows, will take effect if Dynamos fail to settle the outstanding amounts within 45 days of notification.

This sanction makes Dynamos the third Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League club, after Yadah Stars and Highlanders, to be barred from registering local and international players.