Marshall Munetsi wins first major award in UK

Wolves and Zimbabwe Warriors player Marshall Munetsi has won the 2025 Zim Achievers Awards (ZAA) UK Sports Personality of the Year.

Munetsi, who joined Wolves in January from Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims, outshone fellow national team teammates Tawanda Chirewa, also of Wolves, and Tivonge Rushesha, who plays for Reading.

Other nominees in the category included Chichi Sabetha and Raphael Chiwandire, a multi-sport athlete in football, boxing and athletics.

This is Munetsi’s first major recognition since arriving in England six months ago.

The ZAA UK 2025 awards ceremony took place at the Grand Hotel in Birmingham on May 17, 2025.