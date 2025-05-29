Morocco withdraws from 2025 COSAFA Cup less than a week before tournament kickoff

Morocco has withdrawn from the 2025 COSAFA Cup, less than a week before the tournament’s start on June 4 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

The Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) announced the withdrawal on Thursday, with Tanzania, an East African guest nation, replacing Morocco in Group C of the 14-team regional competition.

This decision marks a significant change for the tournament, which had anticipated Morocco’s debut as a high-profile guest nation following their semi-final appearance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The withdrawal has necessitated a revision to the fixtures, with Tanzania now scheduled to open their campaign on June 7 against Madagascar at Toyota Stadium at 6:00 PM CAT. They will then face Eswatini in their second group match on June 11 at the same venue at 3:00 PM CAT.

Tanzania’s participation marks their fourth appearance at the regional tournament.