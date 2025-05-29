ZIFA suspends another match official

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Referees Committee has suspended Owen Manenda after he made a mistake in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 12 encounter between CAPS United and Dynamos.

Manenda officiated the Harare Derby, which was played on 18 May 2025 and ended in a 1-1 draw.

According to a statement released by ZIFA, the decision to suspend the referee was made after he committed a “critical error that significantly influenced the outcome of the game.”

Manenda will be suspended from officiating six Castle Lager Premier Soccer League games, from Matchday 13 to Matchday 18.

ZIFA stated: “The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) wishes to inform all stakeholders and members of the public of the suspension of Referee Owen Manenda.

“After careful evaluation of the match played at Rufaro Stadium on 18 May 2025 between Dynamos and CAPS United, it was established that a critical officiating error significantly influenced the outcome of the game.

“This conclusion was based on the match commissioner’s report, which highlighted a decision made by the official that contravened the expected standards of performance in top-flight football.

“In line with Article 22 of the Referees Code of Conduct, and in pursuit of upholding integrity and accountability within the game, Owen Manenda has been suspended from officiating in Premier League matches from Matchday 13 to Matchday 18—a total of six (6) matches.

“ZIFA reiterates its commitment to fair play, transparency, and the continuous improvement of officiating standards across all levels of the game.”

Manenda’s suspension comes two weeks after the ZIFA Referees Committee suspended three officials—Lawrence Zimondi, Nelson Meke, and Tichaona Mbire—over poor performance this season in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.