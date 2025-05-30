Image Banner

German club confirms Jonah Fabisch availability after Warriors call-up

6:06 pm
by Soccer24 Team

German third tier club FC Erzgebirge Aue has confirmed the availability of Jonah Fabisch following his call-up to the Zimbabwe national team, the Warriors.

Fabisch was named in the squad for friendly matches against Burkina Faso and Niger on June 6 and June 10, 2025, respectively.

The midfielder last played for the national team almost four years ago.

The club issued a statement confirming his availability:

“Midfielder Jonah Fabisch has been called up to the Zimbabwe national team and will travel to Morocco from June 1 to 11, 2025, for a training camp and international matches.

“Jonah Fabisch is happy to forgo his vacation. Being selected for Zimbabwe’s senior national team is a great honor and a testament to his consistent performances.”

