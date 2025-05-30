Munashe Garananga wins another trophy with FC Copenhagen

Warriors defender Munashe Garananga has secured another trophy with FC Copenhagen.

The Copenhagen side won the 2025 Danish Cup, defeating Silkeborg 3-0 in the final on Thursday.

Garananga started on the bench before entering the match as a second-half substitute in the 71st minute.

The cup victory sealed a domestic double for the Danish giants, who also clinched the Danish Superliga title last week.

This marks the second piece of silverware for Garananga since joining FC Copenhagen.

The Warriors international signed with the club at the start of the season after leaving Belgian side KV Mechelen.