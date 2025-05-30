Two Zimbabwean players named in Wales U21 squad

Two players of Zimbabwean descent have been named in the Wales U21 squad for a friendly match against Norway in Spain during the June international window.

The included pair is Tanatswa Nyakuhwa of Cardiff City and Aston Villa defender Thierry Katsukunya.

Both players were born in Wales but have Zimbabwean parents, making them eligible to switch allegiance to the Zimbabwe national team.

The duo has only represented Wales at junior levels, with Nyakuhwa recently called up to train with the senior national team last week before joining the U21s.

Both Nyakuhwa and Katsukunya are among the UK-born players being pursued by ZIFA for a possible switch to play for the Warriors.

Former Wales youth international Menzi Mazwi has confirmed his availability to play for the Warriors and was named in the team that will compete at the 2025 COSAFA Cup in South Africa in June.

Mazwi, a member of Birmingham City’s U21 squad, previously represented Wales at U18 and U19 levels.