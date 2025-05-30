Wangu Mazodze FC withdraw from Eastern Region Division One

Wangu Mazodze FC has withdrawn from the Eastern Region Division One League, citing “victimization.”

The Masvingo-based club released a statement confirming their withdrawal from the league.

This decision follows charges and fines imposed on the club for inciting crowd trouble.

Mazodze issued an ultimatum to the Eastern Region Division One board, demanding the withdrawal of the charges by June 2, 2025, or they would exit the league.

The statement read:

“In the event that reason does not prevail, the budget allocated for the 2025 football season will be redirected to promote social football in our communities.

“We have engaged the Executive Committee Chairman, and if the baseless charges are not withdrawn by the close of business on June 2, 2025, we will automatically withdraw from the Pacific Storm Eastern Region Soccer League without further notice.”