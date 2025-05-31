Highlanders star linked with Orlando Pirates move

Highlanders youngster Prince Ndlovu has been linked with a move to South African giants Orlando Pirates.

According to Soccer Laduma, Pirates have been monitoring Ndlovu, who previously spent time training with the club in 2023.

The Soweto giants are reportedly planning to make a move for the young midfielder.

An unnamed source told the publication: “He trained with Pirates in March 2023 when he was only 16 years old. He was preparing to go to Europe, but things didn’t work out.

“It’s believed that Pirates’ scouts have been monitoring him since then, and they are now willing to give him a chance with the team. They have kept tabs on him and are impressed by his progress at Highlanders FC in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.”

Ndlovu spent weeks on trial at SK Puntigamer Sturm Graz in Austria in April 2023, but the move failed to materialize.

The publication adds that Pirates will continue monitoring the 19-year-old at the 2025 COSAFA Cup following his selection for the Warriors squad for the tournament.