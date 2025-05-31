MWOS FC beat Scottland FC to extend lead at the top as CAPS United edge Manica Diamonds

MWOS FC extended their lead at the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table with a 1-0 victory against rivals Scottland on Matchday 14 on Saturday.

The match was played in front of a packed crowd at Ngoni Stadium.

Billy Vheremu scored the solitary goal in the 53rd minute, bringing his season tally to nine goals.

MWOS FC, known as the Punters, are now four points clear at the top with 30 points, seven points ahead of third-placed Scottland.

The match saw a change in officiating after referee Thabani Ruzariro sustained an injury around the hour mark, with a new referee taking charge.

In Mutare, Ian Bakala secured his first win since taking the reins at CAPS United, edging out Manica Diamonds 1-0.

Tanaka Shandirwa scored the winning goal two minutes from full-time.

The result ended CAPS United’s five-game winless run, moving them one place up the league table.

FC Platinum also ended a four-match winless streak with a 1-0 victory over TelOne, with Thando Ngwenya scoring the decisive goal.

Bikita Minerals defeated Herentals 2-0, while the matches between Simba Bhora and Ngezi Platinum, and Chicken Inn and Triangle United, both ended goalless.

ZPC Kariba beat Yadah 1-0, thanks to Fanuel Shoko’s first-half strike.

Full-time results:

MWOS FC 1-0 Scottland

Manica Diamonds 0-1 CAPS United

Simba Bhora 0-0 Ngezi Platinum

TelOne 0-1 FC Platinum

Chicken Inn 0-0 Triangle United

ZPC Kariba 1-0 Yadah

Herentals 0-2 Bikita Minerals