Dynamos, Highlanders share spoils in Battle of Zim

Dynamos and Highlanders played out a goalless draw in the first installment of the Battle of Zimbabwe in the 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

The Matchday 14 encounter took place at Rufaro Stadium in Harare on Sunday.

The game began with Highlanders holding a slight edge. The visitors created several early attacks and forced two corner kicks but failed to capitalize.

Dynamos had their first attempt at goal through Frank Agyemang’s header in the sixth minute, but it posed no threat to Highlanders’ goalkeeper Raphael Pitisi.

Highlanders continued to press but couldn’t convert their chances, with Dynamos’ goalkeeper Prince Tafiremutsa making key saves to keep them at bay. The hosts, meanwhile, showed flashes of counterattacks but struggled in the final third.

In the second half, Highlanders maintained their attacking pressure, but no goals were scored.

The match ended goalless, with Dynamos remaining in the relegation zone in 16th place, while Highlanders moved up to ninth.