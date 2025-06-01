Warriors depart for Morocco ahead of Burkina Faso, Niger matches

The locally-based players in the Warriors squad have left Zimbabwe, en route to Morocco, where they are scheduled to play two friendly matches.

The Zimbabwe national team will face Burkina Faso on June 6 and Niger on June 10.

A group of ten players and technical team members flew out of Harare on Sunday morning.

The locally-based players include Isheanesu Mauchi (Simba Bhora), Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (Highlanders), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Mthokozisi Msebe (Highlanders), Khama Billiat (Yadah Stars), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum), Donald Mudadi (Simba Bhora), Walter Musona (Highlanders), and Tawanda Macheke (TelOne).

The foreign-based players will join the local group in Morocco.

Meanwhile, the Warriors squad for the COSAFA Cup is expected to enter camp this week before departing for South Africa, where they will play their first match on June 4.

