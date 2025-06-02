Scottland’s Nathan Mutasa added to Warriors squad for COSAFA Cup

Scottland FC midfielder Nathan Mutasa has been included in the Zimbabwe Warriors squad for the 2025 COSAFA Cup.

The tournament will take place from June 4, with Zimbabwe placed in Group A alongside hosts South Africa, Mauritius, and Mozambique.

Mutasa was initially omitted from the squad, but his club, Scottland FC, announced his inclusion via social media.

The Zimbabwe squad primarily consists of U20 players.

Simon Marange, the U20 national team coach, will lead the team, assisted by Simba Bhora coach Joel Luphahla.

Zimbabwe will begin their campaign on June 4 against Mauritius in Bloemfontein.