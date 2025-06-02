Warriors arrive in Morocco ahead of Burkina Faso, Niger games

The Warriors have arrived in Morocco ahead of their two friendly matches this week.

The national team will face Burkina Faso on June 6 before playing Niger on June 10. Both matches will be held in Casablanca at a venue to be announced.

A group of locally based players left Harare on Sunday morning and has joined up with foreign-based stars who flew directly to Morocco.

The team is expected to hold a light training session later today before conducting a full training session on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Burkina Faso will be in action on Monday evening when they play Tunisia in a friendly match at Hammadi Agrebi Stadium in Tunis.