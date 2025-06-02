Warriors goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze comments on prospects of winning SA PSL Goalkeeper of the Year Award

Warriors and Magesi FC goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze has spoken about the possibility of winning the South African Premier Soccer League Goalkeeper of the Year award after an impressive season.

Chipezeze recorded 12 clean sheets, despite conceding 31 goals in 30 matches across all competitions.

The Zimbabwean international has already been recognised by Extra-Time and SoccerZone as this season’s best goalkeeper.

In an interview with KickOff.com, Chipezeze said he isn’t focused on winning the PSL award, but being nominated for his strong performances is a great honour.

“I’m just grateful for the work we’re putting in as a football club because, without the team, my name wouldn’t be linked to the Goalkeeper of the Season award,” he said.

“At this stage, I’m not even thinking about the award itself. Just being mentioned in such a context and having my hard work recognised means a lot to me; I couldn’t ask for more.”

The goalkeeper added: “Many goalkeepers have performed well at their respective clubs, like Ronwen Williams and Sipho Chaine. Credit should also be given to them.

“For me to be mentioned among the candidates for the best goalkeeper award is an honour, especially considering the calibre of goalkeepers in our league.”

The 2024/25 awards, originally scheduled for June, were postponed due to Mamelodi Sundowns’ participation in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

A new date will be announced in due course.