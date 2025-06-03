Michael Nees makes late changes to Warriors squad for Burkina Faso, Niger games

Michael Nees has made late changes to the Warriors squad for friendly matches against Burkina Faso and Niger on 6 and 10 June, respectively.

The national team left the country on Sunday and arrived in Morocco on Monday, where both games will be played.

Among the late changes made by Nees is the inclusion of SuperSport United striker Terence Dzvukamanja.

Dzvukamanja was initially omitted due to club commitments, as SuperSport was scheduled to play their final match after the conclusion of the Betway Premiership.

He replaces Tanzania-based forward Prince Dube, who sustained an injury.

Another change is Highlanders midfielder Mason Mushore, who replaces Ngezi Platinum midfielder Richard Hachiro, also sidelined by injury.