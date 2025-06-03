Michael Nees comments on new players in Warriors squad

Michael Nees has spoken about the new players in the Warriors squad set to play two friendlies against Burkina Faso on June 6 and Niger on June 10.

Nees chose to rest regular players such as Andy Rinomhota, Marshall Munetsi, Tivonge Rushesha, Jordan Zemura, and Knowledge Musona, while including several new faces and recalling some players who last represented the country some time ago.

The new additions are Sheffield Wednesday youngster Sean Fusire, Mason Mushore of Highlanders, and Mthokozisi Msebe of Scottland FC.

Among those recalled are goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze and German-based midfielder Jonah Fabisch.

Tinotenda Kadewere and Bill Antonio, who missed previous games due to injuries, have also been selected.

Explaining how he is integrating the squad, Nees said: “The squad includes some new faces, and we want to see how they fit in and help build a competitive team for the games on Friday and Tuesday.

“In terms of team development, we need to integrate these new players. We are working with a completely new midfield because our regular players are unavailable, so that’s our starting point.

“We also have players returning from long-term injuries, like Tino Kadewere and Bill Antonio, and others like Elvis Chipezeze, who are performing impressively at their clubs. We will give everyone a chance to play in these two games.”