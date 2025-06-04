Broadcast details for Zimbabwe vs Mauritius match announced

The broadcast details for the 2025 COSAFA Cup opener on Wednesday, June 4, have been confirmed.

Zimbabwe’s Warriors, drawn in Group A alongside hosts South Africa, Mauritius, and Mozambique, will face Mauritius in the tournament opener.

The match will take place at Toyota Stadium in Mangaung, with the kick-off time rescheduled to 6:00 PM CAT.

SuperSport TV will broadcast the match live across Africa. For viewers in South Africa, SABC Sport is an alternative option, and a streaming feed will be available on FIFA+.

Meanwhile, the Warriors’ second match is scheduled for June 7 against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein, kicking off at 3:00 PM CAT.