PSL charges Chicken Inn FC for causing abandonment of match against Scottland FC

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has charged Chicken Inn for causing the abandonment of their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 13 against Scottland FC.

The game, played on 23 May 2025, was abandoned in the 89th minute after a controversial penalty incident sparked chaos at Rufaro Stadium on Friday.

Referee Quedsani Dirwai awarded a late penalty to Scottland FC after ruling that Chicken Inn’s Dominic Jaricha handled the ball inside the penalty area.

The decision triggered a confrontation from Chicken Inn players, causing a lengthy stoppage.

When Chicken Inn finally agreed to allow the penalty to be taken, it was getting dark, and their goalkeeper, Bernard Donovan, complained about poor lighting conditions at the stadium.

This forced the game to be abandoned before the penalty could be taken.

The PSL has now summoned Chicken Inn to appear before the Disciplinary Committee.

The league stated: “The Premier Soccer League has summoned Chicken Inn FC to appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee following the abandonment of their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Scottland FC played at Rufaro Stadium on Friday, 23 May 2025.

“The charges against Chicken Inn FC include disorderly conduct, failure by players and officials to comply with lawful orders, disrupting the normal proceedings of a match, and causing the abandonment of the match.

“Additionally, Chicken Inn FC player George Majika has also been summoned to appear before the Disciplinary Committee on allegations of disorderly conduct and failure to comply with lawful orders.

“The disciplinary hearings will be held at the PSL offices on Thursday, 26 June 2025.”