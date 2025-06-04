Simon Marange explains why Zimbabwe opted for U20 players for the 2025 COSAFA Cup

Zimbabwe’s stand-in coach for the 2025 COSAFA Cup, Simon Marange, has explained the decision to select a youthful squad for the tournament.

The Warriors team primarily consists of U20 players, with a few senior players like goalkeeper Martin Mapisa and Andrew Mbeba, resulting in an average team age of 21.

Speaking ahead of the tournament opener against Mauritius on Wednesday evening at 6 PM CAT, Marange, the national U20 team coach, emphasized the focus on developing young players.

Marange, who is leading the team in the absence of Michael Nees, was quoted by The Herald as saying:

“This is one way we’re helping players take the next step while keeping the future of the Warriors in mind. We’re taking a different approach with slightly different objectives.

“But I firmly believe young players must be developed and learn how to compete to win. So, we will compete to win.

“That’s a given. Every game we play, we’ll compete to win.”

Marange added: “We still need to consider our objectives and determine what we aim to achieve from this tournament in terms of squad composition.

“What does the squad look like? How do we want them to perform? What do we want to see from them? There will be challenges and pressure for me to compete and win.

“That’s the best way to develop young players—by giving them responsibility and accountability. The most important thing for me is that we have the youngest squad in the tournament.

“With an average age of 21, we need to focus on exposing these players and providing opportunities for them to move to other leagues.”