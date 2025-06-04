Zimbabwe and Mauritius share points in 2025 COSAFA Cup Group A opener

Zimbabwe began their 2025 COSAFA Cup Group A campaign with a goalless draw against Mauritius at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa on Wednesday.

Mauritius started the match on the front foot, pressing high and dominating possession. They created two early chances, both of which went off target.

Zimbabwe began to find their footing around the tenth minute, with Tinotenda Meke blasting a shot over the bar from inside the penalty area. Kennedy Mupomba followed with another attempt, but it too missed the target.

The play then settled in midfield, with goalmouth action becoming scarce at both ends.

The momentum shifted in the 40th minute when Meke’s shot was deflected for a corner kick. The resulting set piece was headed over by Arter Kaseke.

Shortly after, Thando Ngwenya tapped in a square ball from Simbarashe Takaedza, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Zimbabwe finished the first half slightly dictating the pace but without registering a single shot on target.

The second half started cautiously, with neither side creating threatening chances in the first fifteen minutes.

The tempo picked up around the hour mark when Mauritius launched a quick attack, producing their first shot on goal in the second half. Five minutes later, they threatened again with a dangerous break, but the offside flag was raised.

Mauritius kept pushing and, in the 73rd minute, found the net, only for the goal to be ruled out for a handball after a lengthy VAR review.

The Indian Ocean islanders continued to apply pressure but failed to break through Zimbabwe’s defense.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, looked poised to finish strongly after making four substitutions. However, they squandered several chances, including a stoppage-time header by Andrew Mbeba that went inches wide.

The match ended goalless, with Mauritius and Zimbabwe sharing the spoils in Group A.

In the other Group A match played on Wednesday, Mozambique defeated hosts South Africa 1-0 to take pole position in the group.