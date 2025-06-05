Venue and kick-off time for Zimbabwe vs Burkina Faso game confirmed

The venue and kick-off time for the friendly match between Zimbabwe and Burkina Faso has been confirmed.

The match will take place on Friday at Stade El Bachir in Mohammédia, Morocco, with kick-off scheduled for 6:00 PM CAT.

The stadium is located 25 km from Casablanca, where the Zimbabwe national team is based.

The team arrived in Morocco on Monday and held their first training session on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, there were late changes to the Warriors’ squad. SuperSport United striker Terence Dzvukamanja replaced Tanzanian-based forward Prince Dube, who was ruled out due to injury.

Additionally, Highlanders midfielder Mason Mushore came in for Ngezi Platinum’s Richard Hachiro, also sidelined by injury.