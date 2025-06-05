Warriors midfielder Jonah Fabisch not overwhelmed by his father’s success

Jonah Fabisch says he is not overwhelmed by his father Reinhard’s success as the Warriors coach.

Reinhard coached the Zimbabwe national team in the early 1990s, during the iconic Dream Team era.

Jonah, who plays for German 3. Liga club Erzgebirge Aue, returned to the Warriors squad for the first time in three and a half years, now under new head coach Michael Nees.

Speaking during team training in Morocco ahead of two friendlies against Burkina Faso and Niger on June 6 and 10, respectively, the 23-year-old midfielder said:

“I don’t think my father’s success puts pressure on me because I have my own career. I must follow my own path, and unfortunately, he’s not here to help or see, but it gives me more strength than pressure.”

He added, while sharing his ambitions: “My goal is to play in front of fans in Zimbabwe one day. Until then, I hope to perform for the team, do my best for the country, and meet everyone soon.”

Born in Kenya to a German father and a Zimbabwean mother, Jonah Fabisch chose to represent Zimbabwe at the international level.