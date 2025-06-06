Liverpool retain Zimbabwean duo for 2025/26 season

Liverpool have retained Zimbabwean prospects Isaac Mabaya and Trey Nyoni for the 2025/26 season.

Mabaya and Nyoni are not among the seven academy players who will be released upon the expiration of their contracts on 30 June.

Mabaya, 20, made his senior Liverpool debut in the FA Cup fourth-round match against Plymouth Argyle in February 2025. He has primarily featured for the U21s.

Trey Nyoni signed his latest contract in October 2024 and made his full debut for Liverpool against Southampton in the Carabao Cup quarter-final in December.

The midfielder has made several squad appearances under Arne Slot, with his senior debut occurring under former coach Jürgen Klopp last season.