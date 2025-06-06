Michael Nees hints at selecting new players for Warriors’ XI vs Burkina Faso

Michael Nees has hinted at including new faces in the Warriors’ starting XI for their friendly match against Burkina Faso on Friday evening.

Nees has selected several new players for his squad and recalled others who have not represented the country in some time.

The German coach has given debut call-ups to Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Sean Fusire, Highlanders’ Mason Mushore, and Scottland FC’s Mthokozisi Msebe, while recalling goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze and German-based midfielder Jonah Fabisch.

Tinotenda Kadewere and Bill Antonio, who missed previous games due to injuries, have also been included in the squad.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s game, Nees said: “It’s the nature of these friendly matches. When you look at our group, it has a lot of new faces and players who have returned.

“It’s obvious we will have some new faces in the starting XI.”

Nees added: “Burkina Faso is a strong side, ranked above us. Our target is to win the match, but we also want to integrate the new players, see how they cope at this level, and help them settle into our style of play.”

The match will take place on Friday at Stade El Bachir in Mohammédia, Morocco, with kick-off scheduled for 6:00 PM CAT.