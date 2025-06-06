Sean Fusire shares assessment of Warriors squad after debut call-up

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Sean Fusire has given his first assessment of the Warriors squad after receiving his debut call-up.

Fusire received his first call-up to the national team for two friendlies in Morocco against Burkina Faso and Niger on June 6 and 10, respectively.

The call-up follows the 19-year-old’s engagement with ZIFA president Nqobile Magwizi and Warriors coach Michael Nees during their UK tour in April.

He joined the Warriors camp on Monday before taking part in the first training session the following day.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s game against Burkina Faso, Fusire said: “So far, I would say I am in a great place; my spirit is quite high, and I am enjoying myself. It’s different out here, but it’s a good group of players that I have linked up with here, and the training has been good as well.

“I just have to leave my impression on the manager. I hope to establish myself so that he knows and trusts me if the time comes for him to call me for the upcoming tournaments.”