Warriors fall to Burkina Faso in friendly match

Zimbabwe suffered a 2-0 defeat to Burkina Faso in their first international friendly match at Stade El Bachir in Mohammédia, Morocco, on Friday evening.

The Warriors struggled to contain Burkina Faso’s pressure in the first half, conceding both goals early.

Burkina Faso controlled the tempo from the opening whistle, creating several scoring opportunities but initially failing to capitalise.

The Stallions’ persistence paid off in the 23rd minute when Stephane Aziz Ki latched onto a cutback and fired the ball into the far post.

On the other end, Zimbabwe adopted a defensive approach, relying on counterattacks for the majority of the first half. A promising move earlier on faltered when Khama Billiat failed to control the ball inside the box.

The Warriors had another counterattack which resulted in Tawanda Maswanhise winning a free kick on the edge of the box after a skillful run.

In the 29th minute, Burkina Faso doubled their lead through Cyriaque Irie, who scored following an intricate buildup.

Despite being dominated, Zimbabwe created more chances, with Bill Antonio and Maswanhise earning opportunities. However, they failed to convert, and the teams went into halftime with the Stallions leading 2-0.

In the second half, the Warriors showed improvement, dictating the pace and launching several promising attacks. They reached Burkina Faso’s goal area multiple times but struggled to convert.

The best chance fell to substitute Daniel Msendami, who hesitated too long to shoot inside the six-yard box. Tinotenda Kadewere also had a clear chance but couldn’t find the net.

Despite a stronger second-half performance, Zimbabwe couldn’t recover and ultimately lost 2-0.

The Warriors will face Niger on June 10 in their final friendly match.