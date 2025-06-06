ZIFA announces broadcast details for Zimbabwe vs. Burkina Faso match

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has released details on how to watch the friendly match between Zimbabwe and Burkina Faso.

The match will take place on Friday at Stade El Bachir in Mohammédia, Morocco, with kick-off scheduled for 6:00 PM CAT.

The stadium is located 25 km from Casablanca, where the Zimbabwe national team is based.

The game will be available exclusively via a live stream. ZIFA stated that the live stream link will be provided by the Moroccan FA thirty minutes before kick-off.