Michael Nees delighted with Tino Kadewere’s performance in Zimbabwe’s loss to Burkina Faso

Zimbabwe national team coach Michael Nees was pleased with Tinotenda Kadewere’s performance despite the Warriors’ 2-0 defeat to Burkina Faso on Friday.

Kadewere started the match and played the full 90 minutes, marking his first appearance under coach Nees. The striker had missed previous games due to injuries.

Speaking after the match, Nees said: “I think Tinotenda Kadewere played very well. I didn’t expect him to last 90 minutes. My plan was to play him for 60 minutes, but after Khama Billiat was substituted, Tino had to take on more responsibility.

“He showed quality and remains in good shape. I think he played excellently.”

The coach added: “Other new players who featured also deserve recognition. I believe this was Burkina Faso’s strongest side.

“We have several new players, and we wanted to assess them to expand our pool of talent.”

Other debutants in the Warriors squad included Sean Fusire and Mason Mushore, who both made their first appearances in the match.

Bill Antonio also played for the first time under Michael Nees, while Jonah Fabisch remained an unused substitute.