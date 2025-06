Wolverhampton Wanderers have released Zimbabwean youngster Josh Nyakudya.

Nyakudya, part of the Wolves Academy setup, will depart the club when his contract expires on June 30.

The 19-year-old midfielder is one of eight players released from the Academy.

Wolves confirmed this in their retained list following the conclusion of the 2024/25 season.

The Premier League club also confirmed that Zimbabwean trio Marshall Munetsi, Tawanda Chirewa, and Leon Chiwome remain under contract.