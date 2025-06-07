Zimbabwe loses to South Africa in COSAFA Cup Group A match

Zimbabwe’s hopes of advancing to the 2025 COSAFA Cup knockout stage were dented after a 2-0 defeat to South Africa in their second Group A match at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa, on Saturday.

The Warriors were outplayed for most of the game, struggling to assert themselves against a dominant South African side.

Goalkeeper Martin Mapisa was kept busy throughout the match, making several crucial saves to keep the scoreline respectable.

Simon Marange’s team failed to register a single shot on target, squandering the few chances they created.

The victory marked South Africa’s first win of the tournament, earning them three points, while Zimbabwe remained at the bottom of Group A with just one point.

With slim chances of qualifying, the Warriors now face Mozambique in their final Group A match on Tuesday.