Michael Nees outlines areas for Warriors to improve ahead of Niger friendly

Zimbabwe head coach Michael Nees has identified key areas for improvement as his team prepares for their friendly match against Niger on Tuesday.

The Warriors suffered a 2-0 defeat against Burkina Faso on Friday, with their performance hampered by poor passing, questionable decision-making, and avoidable defensive errors. These issues led to the team being dominated for significant periods, particularly in the first half.

Nees expressed concern about these shortcomings and emphasized the need for improvement.

“We need to change our approach at the start of matches. This has been a recurring issue,” he said. “We made several errors in passing and ball control, along with unnecessary mistakes. These problems must be addressed decisively.”

Similar issues have been evident in the Warriors’ previous World Cup and AFCON qualifier matches, often forcing the team to play catch-up.