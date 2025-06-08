Spare a thought for Vusa Ngwenya, Dynamos youngster ‘greatly affected’ by controversial withdrawal from Warriors squad

Playing for the national team is the dream of every footballer.

Putting your hand on your heart during the national anthem as a sign of respect and allegiance, is a feeling every player wants to experience.

When Warriors coach Michael Nees named the two squads to represent Zimbabwe in the international friendlies in Morocco as well as the COSAFA Cup in South Africa, Dynamos forward Vusa Ngwenya was on the list for the latter.

Nees, aware of how bad his Shona is, made it categorically clear to Sports journalists covering event, that there are two Ngwenyas in the squad for the COSAFA Cup —Vusi and FC Platinum’s Thandolwenkosi.

Unbeknown to Ngwenya, his joy over the prospect of donning the gold and green Warriors strip at the regional tournament, would be short-lived.

He was replaced in the squad, at the eleventh hour, by Scottland’s Nathan Mutasa.

What made Ngwenya’s situation worse, is the fact that ZIFA never communicated to the youngster about his withdrawal from the squad.

Sources close to Ngwenya, said no communication was made to the forward, as he only found out about the squad’s departure, from his colleagues who were in it.

Similarly, ZIFA did not communicate to the public, of Ngwenya’s withdrawal, as well as the late addition of Mutasa.

A Dynamos player who asked not to be named, revealed that Ngwenya was really affected by the fiasco.

“Look, he is young. He was very excited when he was drafted into the Warriors squad, which is natural. What then followed is something he never expected,” said the player.

“We all know what happened and we also know it’s beyond us. Contrary to what the people at ZIFA are claiming, that Vusa is injured, he is fit. He was just dropped to make way for someone else.

“What’s also affecting him a great deal is the fact that his name is now a topic of discussion on social media because of the fiasco. He needs to be talked to so that he regains his confidence, which has clearly been affected,” added the player.

Nees, during the squad announcement, was asked if he is really the one selecting players for the Warriors, to which he replied with an emphatic “yes.”

Messages sent to the German coach to seek a comment on the issue were not responded to.