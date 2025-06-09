Confirmed details for Zimbabwe vs. Niger friendly match

The Zimbabwe senior men’s national football team, the Warriors, will face Niger in their second international friendly match this week.

The game is scheduled for Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at Stade Père Jégo in Casablanca, Morocco, with kick-off set for 6:00 PM CAT.

This follows Zimbabwe’s 2-0 loss to Burkina Faso on Friday, June 6, 2025, at a different venue in Mohammédia. Meanwhile, Niger secured a 4-3 victory over Gabon in their friendly match on the same day.

Broadcast details for the Zimbabwe vs. Niger match are yet to be confirmed but will be announced prior to kick-off.