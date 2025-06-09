Cristiano Ronaldo confirms decision on future as Al Nassr contract nears expiration

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed his intention to stay with Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr for the upcoming season.

The announcement comes amid ongoing speculation about the Portuguese star’s future. With his current contract at Al Nassr set to expire on June 30, Ronaldo recently fueled uncertainty with a cryptic social media post at the end of Al Nassr’s season, stating: “This chapter is over. The story? Still being written.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino also hinted that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner might join a club competing in this summer’s Club World Cup on a short-term deal.

However, following Portugal’s victory over Spain in the UEFA Nations League final on Sunday, Ronaldo clarified his plans, as quoted by The Athletic: “Future? Nothing will change. Al Nassr? Yes.”

He also dismissed the possibility of participating in the Club World Cup, saying: “You can’t do everything. I’ve pretty much made up my mind not to go to the Club World Cup.”

Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr in December 2022 after leaving Manchester United, won the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot last season with 25 goals.

According to The Athletic, the 40-year-old forward is currently in discussions with Al Nassr regarding a new contract.