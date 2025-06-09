Marshall Munetsi sends transfer window warning to Wolves after Matheus Cunha’s departure

Marshall Munetsi has warned Wolves about their transfer window strategy following Matheus Cunha’s transfer to Manchester United.

Cunha left Wolves for £62.5m after Manchester United activated his release clause to sign the Brazilian.

Speaking to Sportsboom, as cited by Express and Star website, Munetsi outlined what Wolves need to do in the transfer market as they prepare for the upcoming season.

“We need depth, no question,” he said. “Losing players like Cunha, will be tough; he brings creativity and energy. But Wolves can’t rely on one or two players.

“The system has to evolve, and everyone has to raise their game. Recruitment will be key. But more than that, our mindset has to shift; from survival to competing.”

Munetsi joined Wolves during the January transfer window as one of coach Vitor Pereira’s first signings and has already made a notable impact in his early months with the club.

He scored two goals in 14 games, helping Wolves secure Premier League survival.