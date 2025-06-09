Two Zambian players training with CAPS United

CAPS United has announced that two Zambian players are undergoing trials with a view to signing them.

The Harare giants did not reveal the names of the players in their announcement.

The club said: “Two talented Zambian players, a top striker and midfielder, have arrived at CAPS United for a thorough assessment by our coaching staff.

“If they impress, they could be joining our squad!

“We’re building momentum for a strong second round of the PSL season.”

Meanwhile, Soccer24 understands that the club has pursued Zambian player Chitoshi Chinga, who recently parted ways with Zambian Premier League side Nkana FC.