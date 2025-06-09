Image Banner

Two Zambian players training with CAPS United

5:17 pm
by Soccer24 Team

CAPS United has announced that two Zambian players are undergoing trials with a view to signing them.

The Harare giants did not reveal the names of the players in their announcement.

The club said: “Two talented Zambian players, a top striker and midfielder, have arrived at CAPS United for a thorough assessment by our coaching staff.

“If they impress, they could be joining our squad!

“We’re building momentum for a strong second round of the PSL season.”

Meanwhile, Soccer24 understands that the club has pursued Zambian player Chitoshi Chinga, who recently parted ways with Zambian Premier League side Nkana FC.

 

Image Banner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

Copyright © Soccer24, 2025. All Rights Reserved
NEWS MATCHCENTRE VIDEOS