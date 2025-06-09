West Ham retains Zimbabwean youngster for 2025/26 season

West Ham United have retained Zimbabwean youngster David Chigwada for the 2025/26 season.

Chigwada, born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents, remains under contract after signing his first professional deal in November 2024.

The young forward joined West Ham United’s Academy from Manchester City, initially signing a scholarship deal in the summer of 2024. He has primarily played for the U18s during the 2024/25 season.

West Ham confirmed Chigwada’s retention on their official list following the conclusion of the 2024/25 season.

Meanwhile, the 17-year-old is now the only Zimbabwean player in the West Ham Academy after Sean Tarima’s release in March 2025.

Tarima, 20, currently plays for English non-league side FC Halifax Town.