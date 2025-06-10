Warriors secure 1-1 draw against Niger in friendly match

Zimbabwe played out a 1-1 draw against Niger in their second friendly match at Stade Père-Jégo in Casablanca, Morocco, on Tuesday.

Following a lacklustre performance against Burkina Faso on Friday, the Warriors started strongly, dictating the early pace and creating their first chance in the second minute through Tinotenda Kadewere.

Zimbabwe maintained their momentum, earning several set-pieces in Niger’s half. Their dominance paid off in the 9th minute when Gerald Takwara capitalised on a loose ball inside the six-yard box and scored to give the Warriors the lead.

Niger responded by regrouping and retaining possession but struggled to break through Zimbabwe’s defence. In the 23rd minute, they finally penetrated the Warriors’ backline, only for Issa Djibrilla’s low drive to strike the post.

Niger continued to apply pressure and nearly equalised on the half-hour mark, but Jonah Fabisch’s timely interception in the box thwarted the danger. Three minutes later, they threatened again when goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze fumbled a catch, but Teenage Hadebe cleared the ball off the line.

The first half ended with Zimbabwe under pressure but holding onto their lead.

In the second half, Marley Tavaziva replaced Chipezeze, marking his debut for the national team. The Brentford goalkeeper conceded a goal when Niger equalised from a penalty in the 71st minute.

Zimbabwe, who had been subdued for much of the second half, nearly regained the lead seven minutes later when substitute Walter Musona’s strike hit the crossbar.

The introduction of Khama Billiat and Terence Dzvukamanja in the 79th minute injected fresh energy into the Warriors’ attack as they pushed for a late winner. Despite their efforts, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.