Zimbabwe eliminated from COSAFA Cup despite beating Mozambique

Zimbabwe was eliminated from the 2025 COSAFA Cup despite a 3-1 victory over Mozambique in their final Group A match at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

The Warriors finished the group stage with four points, tied with Mozambique and South Africa.

However, hosts South Africa topped the group due to a superior goal difference, followed by Zimbabwe in second place, Mozambique in third, and Mauritius in fourth.

Thando Ngwenya scored a brace for Zimbabwe, netting in the 26th minute and converting a penalty in the 33rd minute. Junior Makunike sealed the victory in stoppage time.

These three goals marked Zimbabwe’s first scoring output in the tournament.

Mozambique’s consolation goal was scored by Leonel Calsao in the 36th minute.