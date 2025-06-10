Zimbabwe face Mozambique in decisive COSAFA Cup Group A encounter

Zimbabwe will face Mozambique in a crucial COSAFA Cup Group A match this afternoon.

The game will take place at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein, where the Warriors played their first two matches. Kickoff is at 3:00 PM CAT.

Simon Marange’s team remains winless in the tournament, with slim chances of qualifying for the semifinals following a 2-0 loss to South Africa on Saturday.

They played out a goalless draw in their opening match against Mauritius last week.

To qualify, the Warriors need to defeat Mozambique by a significant margin, alongside a favorable result in the match between Mauritius and South Africa.

SuperSport TV will broadcast the match live across Africa. For viewers in South Africa and those with access to OpenView, SABC Sport is an alternative option. A streaming feed will be available on the FIFA+ app and COSAFA TV on YouTube.