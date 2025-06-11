FIFA Club World Cup 2025 fixture schedule and TV details

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will take place in the United States from June 14 to July 13, 2025.

Featuring a newly expanded 32-team format, the tournament will include top clubs from six confederations: UEFA (Europe), CONMEBOL (South America), Concacaf (North America, Central America, and Caribbean), AFC (Asia), CAF (Africa), and OFC (Oceania).

The tournament opener will feature Inter Miami CF against Egyptian club Al Ahly at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Groups:

Group A: Palmeiras (CONMEBOL), FC Porto (UEFA), Al Ahly (CAF), Inter Miami CF (Concacaf)

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain (UEFA), Atlético Madrid (UEFA), Botafogo (CONMEBOL), Seattle Sounders FC (Concacaf)

Group C: Bayern Munich (UEFA), Auckland City FC (OFC), Boca Juniors (CONMEBOL), SL Benfica (UEFA)

Group D: Flamengo (CONMEBOL), Espérance Sportive de Tunis (CAF), Chelsea FC (UEFA), Los Angeles FC (Concacaf)

Group E: River Plate (CONMEBOL), Urawa Red Diamonds (AFC), CF Monterrey (Concacaf), Inter Milan (UEFA)

Group F: Fluminense (CONMEBOL), Borussia Dortmund (UEFA), Ulsan HD FC (AFC), Mamelodi Sundowns (CAF)

Group G: Manchester City (UEFA), Wydad AC (CAF), Al Ain (AFC), Juventus (UEFA)

Group H: Real Madrid (UEFA), Al-Hilal (AFC), CF Pachuca (Concacaf), FC Salzburg (UEFA)

Group Stage Fixtures for African Teams (all times in CAT):

Al Ahly (Egypt) – Group A

June 14, 2:00 AM: Al Ahly vs. Inter Miami CF, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

June 19, 2:00 AM: Al Ahly vs. FC Porto, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

June 23, 9:00 PM: Al Ahly vs. Palmeiras, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia) – Group D

June 17, 9:00 PM: Espérance Sportive de Tunis vs. Flamengo, Rose Bowl, Pasadena

June 21, 3:00 AM: Espérance Sportive de Tunis vs. Chelsea FC, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

June 25, 9:00 PM: Espérance Sportive de Tunis vs. Los Angeles FC, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) – Group F

June 18, 9:00 PM: Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Ulsan HD FC, Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

June 21, 9:00 PM: Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Borussia Dortmund, TQL Stadium, Cincinnati

June 25, 9:00 PM: Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Fluminense, TQL Stadium, Cincinnati

Wydad AC (Morocco) – Group G

June 16, 9:00 PM: Wydad AC vs. Manchester City, GEODIS Park, Nashville

June 20, 9:00 PM: Wydad AC vs. Al Ain, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

June 24, 3:00 AM: Wydad AC vs. Juventus, Lumen Field, Seattle

Other Key Group Stage Matches (all times in CAT):

June 15, 8:00 PM: Fluminense vs. Borussia Dortmund, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

June 16, 9:00 PM: Chelsea FC vs. Los Angeles FC, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

June 18, 3:00 AM: Atlético Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Rose Bowl, Pasadena

June 18, 9:00 PM: Real Madrid vs. Al-Hilal, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

June 20, 8:00 PM: Flamengo vs. Chelsea FC, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

June 22, 9:00 PM: Real Madrid vs. CF Pachuca, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

June 25, 3:00 AM: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Seattle Sounders FC, Lumen Field, Seattle

June 27, 9:00 PM: Manchester City vs. Juventus, Camping World Stadium, Orlando

Knockout Stage and Final:

The Round of 16 will take place from June 29 to July 2, followed by the quarterfinals on July 5-6, and semifinals on July 9-10. The final is scheduled for July 13 at 8:00 PM CAT at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where the first champion of the expanded format will be crowned.

Broadcast Details:

SuperSport on DStv will broadcast all 63 matches of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, having acquired the broadcast rights for Sub-Saharan Africa.