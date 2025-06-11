Kaizer Chiefs shifted transfer approach after Khama Billiat signing

Kaizer Chiefs reportedly adjusted their transfer strategy following the signing of Khama Billiat in 2018.

Billiat spent five years at Chiefs until 2023 after joining on a free transfer from Mamelodi Sundowns.

However, his long tenure did not meet the expectations of the club’s management, who felt his performances did not justify his high earnings.

According to a report by Soccer Laduma, the Soweto giants are no longer interested in signing high-profile players like Percy Tau due to this shift in their transfer approach.

An unnamed source told the website: “The team feels they have learned a lesson from the signings of Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly, where they paid significant salaries but believe the returns were not worth it.

“That’s why they are exploring other forward players instead of Percy Tau. For now, he is not a target. However, in football, you never know what might happen in the future. But definitely not now.”

Despite this, Kaizer Chiefs initially wanted to retain Khama Billiat at the end of his contract, but the Zimbabwean international chose to return to Zimbabwe and join Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side Yadah FC.